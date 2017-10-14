You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of Raleigh Road and Elevation Road in Johnston County around 12 p.m. Saturday.

A driver failed to stop at a stop at a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, which rolled three time.

The occupants of the truck were taken to Wake Med for treatment.

The male passenger suffered serious injuries and the female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Charging are pending for the car driver for failure to stop.