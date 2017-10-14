Local News
Man seriously injured in Johnston County wreck
Posted 5:40 p.m. today
Johnston County, N.C. — Two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of Raleigh Road and Elevation Road in Johnston County around 12 p.m. Saturday.
A driver failed to stop at a stop at a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, which rolled three time.
The occupants of the truck were taken to Wake Med for treatment.
The male passenger suffered serious injuries and the female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Charging are pending for the car driver for failure to stop.
Jerry Sawyer Oct 14, 6:20 p.m.
"Failed to stop at a stop at a stop sign"? When will WRAL ever hire a proof reader? Obviously, the writers will not proof read what they write.