— The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Cecil Street shortly around 9 p.m.Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.