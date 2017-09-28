Local News
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
Posted 11:39 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Cecil Street shortly around 9 p.m.Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
