Local News

14-year-old seriously injured in Durham shooting

Posted 9:43 p.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was seriously injured following a Tuesday night shooting in Durham.

Authorities said the teen was shot along the 300 block of Kilarney Drive at about 8:35 p.m.

The teen was taken to Duke Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Authorities did not have any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Map
