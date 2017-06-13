You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are investigating after a teenager was seriously injured following a Tuesday night shooting in Durham.

Authorities said the teen was shot along the 300 block of Kilarney Drive at about 8:35 p.m.

The teen was taken to Duke Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Authorities did not have any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.