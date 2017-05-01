  • Closings

Zebulon, N.C. — A 31-year-old man led police on a chase on Sunday because he was panicked that he would get caught driving without a license, officials said.

Around 12:15 p.m., officials responded to a crash at Pulley Town Road and Fowler Road.

Officials say the crash started a car chase led by 31-year-old Garcia Mondono of Wake Forest. According to police, Mondono's car crashed into another vehicle. A witness followed Mondono, who fled the scene and crashed into a ditch soon after the wreck.

When Mondono's car caught fire, he abandoned his car and ran into the woods. He was arrested later, around 2:30 p.m., near the crash site.

Police said the wreck does not appear to be alcohol or texting related.

