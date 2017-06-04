You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man who was believed to be trapped in his car for several hours on Sunday morning suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:45 a.m., officials responded to a call of a crash at 15-501 near NC-751 in Durham.

According to officials, a passerby had noticed skid marks in the roadway and called the police when they saw a car stuck in an embankment.

Officials believe the driver had been speeding and ran off the roadway hours before he was spotted.

No additional information was available.