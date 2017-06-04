Man rescued after being trapped in car 'for several hours' in Durham
Posted 23 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A man who was believed to be trapped in his car for several hours on Sunday morning suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 6:45 a.m., officials responded to a call of a crash at 15-501 near NC-751 in Durham.
According to officials, a passerby had noticed skid marks in the roadway and called the police when they saw a car stuck in an embankment.
Officials believe the driver had been speeding and ran off the roadway hours before he was spotted.
No additional information was available.
