— A North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his fiance and 20-month-old daughter and seriously injuring their 3-year-old son and a neighbor with a machete.

Media outlets report 36-year-old Darrell Taylor of Wilmington pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Yawanda Doe, 35, and their daughter, Dariya Doe-Taylor. He also pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon for attacking their son, Dea-Yion Doe-Taylor, and neighbor Michelle Dukes. He received two life sentences and is not eligible for parole.

Police arrived after Dukes' daughter reported a "crazy man" had sliced her mother with a machete while they were in the apartment complex's parking lot. The gash bisected her ear, causing hearing loss, and ran to her neck.

An officer arrested Taylor after he got out of Doe's parked car and threw a gun to the ground.

Officers found the children strapped into their car seats. The boy had a gaping wound to his right shoulder. The baby was shot once in the head. Officers found Doe inside the apartment, shot in the back and head.

Taylor's blood tested positive for PCP, marijuana and cocaine.

Taylor's attorney, Rick Miller, apologized for his client, saying there's "no punishment out there that was going to be greater than when he came to from this intoxication and realized what had happened."

Doe's sister, Shakeisha Brown, said his apology is not accepted, and "I don't wish mercy on him whatsoever."

"You apologize for stepping on someone's shoe," she said. "You apologize for accidentally busting a window. You cannot apologize for taking a life. You can blame it on drugs all day long. I know plenty of drug addicts. Nobody wakes up and wants to murder their entire family."