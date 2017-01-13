Man on probation faces 26 charges in connection with Nash break-ins
Elm City, N.C. — An Elm City man was arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Nash County.
Alex Braswell, 21, is charged with 16 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/pace for controlled substance, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
According to investigators, the crimes happened in the area of Bend of the River Road, N.C. 58, Joyner Road, Bone Cut Off Road and Volunteer Road between January 4-5.
Braswell was jailed under a $90,000 secured bond. He was on probation at the time of the break-ins.
The investigation is ongoing.
