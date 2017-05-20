You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police responded to a shooting at 129 Longview Drive in the Longview Apartment Complex around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, which resulted in one male victim.

The victim was in the parking lot of the complex when he was approached by an unknown suspect with a gun.

The suspect began firing multiple rounds, and the victim was struck at least once. The victim ran into the wooded area behind the apartment complex until emergency personnel arrived to the scene.

He has been transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in serious condition. Detectives with the FPD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-2596 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.