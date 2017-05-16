You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died Tuesday morning after being shot at a hotel in Selma, police said.

Selma police said officers were first dispatched to the Masters Inn at 318 U.S. Highway 70 early Tuesday morning for a verbal domestic situation. Officers were dispatched a second time around 3:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

A man and a woman from Selma who were staying at the hotel were shot, police said. The man died, but police did not release the victims' identities.

Alcohol was involved, according to police.