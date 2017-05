You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/184j3

— A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in Goldsboro.

Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to 1005 Norman Street around 12:30 a.m.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.