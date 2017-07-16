You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Garner police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a hotel Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said officers responded to the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. Highway 70 West at about 6:45 p.m. in response to a man found stabbed in the hotel breezeway. Derrick Fernandaza Shaw, 49, of Garner was taken to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said a child was also taken from the scene, but would not say how he was connected to Shaw. The boy was unharmed, police said.

Lakesha Nicole Johnson, 40, was taken into custody in connection with the incident and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

"We're looking at all possibilities. It could have been domestic. There's all kinds of things that we're looking at right now. We're really in the early stages of this because we just got our crime scene folks on the scene, so we've got just a lot of work to do still," Binns said.

Witnesses said Shaw had been living at the hotel and was a fun loving guy who could often be seen working on cars in the parking lot.

Police said there is no continuing threat to the public in connection with the incident.