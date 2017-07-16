You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Garner police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a hotel Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said officers responded to the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. Highway 70 West at about 6:45 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing.

Derrick Fernandaza Shaw, 49, of Garner was taken to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said a child was also taken from the scene, but would not say how he was connected to Shaw. The boy was in good condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, but police said no charges had been filed.

"At this point, we did locate somebody on the scene and we do have someone in custody. No charges have been filed at this point and we're still trying to follow up on this investigation," said Capt. Joe Binns with the Garner Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene said the person who was taken into custody was a woman.

Police said there is no continuing threat to the public in connection with the incident.