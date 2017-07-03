State News
Man killed in shooting in front of Charlotte apartment
Posted 6:55 a.m. today
Updated 7:01 a.m. today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been shot to death at an apartment complex in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release that 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox died at Carolinas Medical Center on Sunday.
Police said Maddox was found in front of an apartment building shortly before noon Sunday.
Witnesses told police the shooting occurred after a fight involving a man and his girlfriend.
No arrests have been reported.
