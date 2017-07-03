You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 6:55 a.m. today Updated 7:01 a.m. today

— A man has been shot to death at an apartment complex in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release that 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox died at Carolinas Medical Center on Sunday.

Police said Maddox was found in front of an apartment building shortly before noon Sunday.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred after a fight involving a man and his girlfriend.

No arrests have been reported.