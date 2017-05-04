You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man was killed Wednesday night following a stabbing in Raleigh.

Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

AN investigation is underway.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.