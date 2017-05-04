  • Weather

    30 NC counties are under alert, including Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Details

Local News

Man killed in Raleigh stabbing

Posted 7 minutes ago

One man was killed Wednesday night following a stabbing in Raleigh.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Raleigh, N.C. — One man was killed Wednesday night following a stabbing in Raleigh.

Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

AN investigation is underway.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all