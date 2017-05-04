Local News
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
Raleigh, N.C. — One man was killed Wednesday night following a stabbing in Raleigh.
Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.
The man was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.
AN investigation is underway.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.
