— A man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash involving an SUV, according to officials with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., officials responded to the crash on Cedar Creek Road at the Locks Creek Road intersection.

Officials said the motorcycle was traveling inbound on Cedar Creek Road towards Clinton Road when a small silver SUV turned into its path. The driver of the SUV was traveling outbound on Cedar Creek Road and was turning left onto Locks Creek Road.

The motorcyclist was immediately transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

Cedar Creek Road is currently closed between L.A. Dunham Road and Fields Road while emergency personnel remain at the scene. The road is expected to be reopen by 3 p.m.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department 910-433-1807 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated.