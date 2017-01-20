You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police spent the day Friday looking for the person who shot and killed a 27-year-old man at the Motel 6 located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road.

According to police, Calvin Louis Blackshire, of Hope Mills, was shot at the motel late Thursday night. He died early Friday at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Blackshire's mother, Pamela, said she thought her son was working at the Walmart Distribution Center in Grays Creek and has no idea why he was at the motel.

"I saw him yesterday evening at about 10. When I came home, his car was gone and I haven't seen him again," Pamela Blackshire said.

His girlfriend said he loved his family, especially his 1-year-old son. She said the baby changed their life.

"When the baby comes, it's like everything changes," said Nancy David. "The way his talks to me, the way he communicated. Everything."

Authorities said there is no security video form outside of the motel and are now asking for the public's help in locating a suspect.

"My son was quiet ... good person. He stayed to himself, he barely left the house, he worked, and that was it," Blackshire said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting call 910-729-2934, or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. Tips can also be texted to 274637. In the text box type “4Tip” followed by the message.