Local News
Man killed in moped crash on NC 54
Posted 9:37 p.m. today
Orange County, N.C. — A man was killed Thursday afternoon following a collision on North Carolina Highway 54 in Orange County.
Authorities said that a man was riding a moped down Carl Durham Road at about 4:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign and made a left turn onto N.C. 54.
The man on the moped collided with a truck hauling a trailer that was traveling east on N.C. 54.
The man died at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.
