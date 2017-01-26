You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was killed Thursday afternoon following a collision on North Carolina Highway 54 in Orange County.

Authorities said that a man was riding a moped down Carl Durham Road at about 4:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign and made a left turn onto N.C. 54.

The man on the moped collided with a truck hauling a trailer that was traveling east on N.C. 54.

The man died at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.