Local News

Man killed in moped crash on NC 54

Posted 9:37 p.m. today

A man was killed Thursday afternoon following a collision on North Carolina Highway 54.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Orange County, N.C. — A man was killed Thursday afternoon following a collision on North Carolina Highway 54 in Orange County.

Authorities said that a man was riding a moped down Carl Durham Road at about 4:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign and made a left turn onto N.C. 54.

The man on the moped collided with a truck hauling a trailer that was traveling east on N.C. 54.

The man died at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all