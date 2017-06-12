You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was killed Monday in a hit-and-run, according to officials with the Wilson Police Department, and investigators are working to find the driver responsible.

Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to an incident near 2421 US-301 Highway S. Motorists had noticed an unresponsive man in the roadway, called 911 and started CPR.

The incident occurred in a commercial area, in front of an Economy Inn, officials said. Officials believe the pedestrian was in the middle of the road trying to cross it when he was hit.

There were no witnesses, but the manager of the local motel was approached by investigators to see if the victim might have been a guest.

Desiree Bartlett has been the manager at that Wilson location for five years, and, based on the victim's clothing, she said she doubts he was someone just walking along the road.

"He had work boots on, and he was probably on his way to work when he was hit," said Bartlett, stating that she hopes her statement will jog someone's memory or help someone come forward.

The identity of the man, who died at the scene, has not been released, but officials describe him as a young Hispanic man.

"It is very sad," said Desiree Bartlett, the motel manager. "Someone is waiting on someone to arrive at work or come home today, and that's the sad part about it."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.