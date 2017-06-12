You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police say the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man Sunday morning was motivated by robbery.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street. They found Bernabe Dubon, of Durham, outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dubon was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Khalil Knight, 22, Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, off of Durham, were charged with murder. Knight also faces an additional charge of armed robbery.

A 911 caller who witnessed the shooting said she saw a man fire two shots at Dubon. She said she then saw him trying to run away and that was when she ran inside to call 911.

The caller also reported seeing the suspects in a black Hyundai Elantra.

Knight's mother, Camilla Felton said she is praying.

"I love my son. I'm praying through all of this," she said. "I know who my son is. He's going to always be my son, regardless of what happens. We'll just see what happens with this."

Police believe the three people arrested are the only ones behind the murder.