You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18IyC

— A man was killed on Sunday following a shooting, according to police.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street. They located an adult male outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, ext. 29337, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story that will be updated.