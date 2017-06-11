Local News
Man killed in Durham shooting
Posted 55 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed on Sunday following a shooting, according to police.
Around 8:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street. They located an adult male outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
A homicide investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, ext. 29337, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
