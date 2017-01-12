Local News
Man killed in Durham shooting
Posted 59 minutes ago
Updated 36 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.
Durham police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street just before 8 p.m. and located a deceased man.
An investigation is underway.
Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
