You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16vvY

— Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Durham police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street just before 8 p.m. and located a deceased man.

An investigation is underway.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.