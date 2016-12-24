Local News
Man killed in Durham shooting
Posted 9:25 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:50 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — A man has died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Ivey Wood Ln. in Durham, police said. A second man was also shot and injured.
Durham police responded to a report of shooting Saturday around 4:30 p.m at Springwood Park apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440 extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.