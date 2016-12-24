You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16gJ9

— A man has died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Ivey Wood Ln. in Durham, police said. A second man was also shot and injured.

Durham police responded to a report of shooting Saturday around 4:30 p.m at Springwood Park apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440 extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.