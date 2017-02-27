You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17SSg

— One man died early Monday when flames consumed a home in Durham.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews with the Durham Fire Department responded to a house located in the 1000 block of Calumet Drive. According to officials, a neighbor made the 911 call after noticing a "flickering light" on his outdoor surveillance cameras.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man in the home.

The man died in the fire, officials said.

Crews controlled the fire in 15 minutes, but the home sustained very heavy damage. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.