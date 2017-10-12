Local News
Man killed in crash on I-95 in Johnston County
Posted 35 minutes ago
Updated 28 minutes ago
Johnston County, N.C. — One person was killed following a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
Authorities said the car was traveling northbound and crashed after leaving the roadway on an entrance ramp near mile marker 101.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the car was being taken to an area hospital.
Authorities said the car had a New York license plate.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.