WRAL.com

— One person was killed following a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County.

Authorities said the car was traveling northbound and crashed after leaving the roadway on an entrance ramp near mile marker 101.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the car was being taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said the car had a New York license plate.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.