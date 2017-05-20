You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man, who was had just arrived in the United States to pick this year's blueberry crop, died while trying to stop an armed robbery in Bladen County around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim was part of a group standing in front of a home, when two men approached them and asked if they wanted to buy marijuana. When the group said no, the men pulled out guns and told everyone to get on the ground.

As they robbed each person, the victim and another person fought back. The and investigators say that's when the man was shot and killed.

Anyone with any information about the robbery and shooting is urged to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.