— One person was killed Friday morning in a crash near Hope Mills Friday.

Authorities said a Saturn rear-ended a Toyota truck on N.C. Highway 59 near Jefferson Street before crossing the center line and striking a Hyundai SUV.

Arel Alton Barnhill, 68, of Sampson County was killed in the wreck.

Authorities said the driver of the Hyundai was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and transferred to UNC Hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said charges are pending against the driver of the Saturn, whose name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.