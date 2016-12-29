Man killed at Raleigh hotel shooting, police open investigation
Posted 10:30 p.m. today
Updated 21 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating a homicide at a hotel at the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard, according to authorities.
Police responded to a check-in-with-EMS call at the hotel around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to WakeMed, where he was later declared dead, police said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
