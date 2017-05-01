You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Charles Henry was behind the wheel of a van Friday night with 10 of his family members when the van was hit from behind in Sanford.

"I couldn't tell you (what happened)," Henry said. "It happened so fast."

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a Honda Accord rear-ended the van. The Honda driver and one van passenger were each air-lifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with serious injuries. The others in the van were taken to a local hospital.

"My brother said we flipped a couple of times," Henry said. "I don't remember that."

The family of 11 was going to visit their aunts in Durham. The youngest rider injured is 16 years old.

"I just remember the impact. That's all," said Kenneth Henry.

A small group made a trip to the tow yard Monday to retrieve some belongings from the van and to reflect on what happened.

"Our main thing is that everyone made it out safely. We just thank God that it didn't take any lives," Charles Henry said.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Antoine Berryman, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed. He suffered a broken collar bone in the wreck.

"We're glad he's OK," Kenneth Henry said.

"We are blessed, we are blessed," Charles Henry said.