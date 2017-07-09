Local News
Man injured in Raleigh stabbing
Posted 46 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was taken to WakeMed late Saturday after being stabbed.
Officers found the man when they responded to a shots fired call on Vista View Court, which is northwest Raleigh near U.S. Highway 70.
The man's name has not been released, and it's unclear how serious his injuries were.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing.
