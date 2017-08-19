Local News
Man injured in Durham shooting
Posted 12 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at from a vehicle in Durham Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The victim was riding a moped near the 4800 block on Danube Lane, when he was struck by a bullet.
The one suspect as not been arrested, and police have found multiple shell casings.
