You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18sQ3

— A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at from a vehicle in Durham Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was riding a moped near the 4800 block on Danube Lane, when he was struck by a bullet.

The one suspect as not been arrested, and police have found multiple shell casings.