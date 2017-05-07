You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was arrested Sunday after he reached for his gun and fled the scene when he was stopped by an officer with the Durham Police Department.

Around 9:15 a.m., an officer was responding to a call to assist Emergency Medical Services near Guess Road and Sovereign Street when he saw an unconscious male in a black truck.

According to officials, the officer noticed the man's truck was still in drive, so he opened the door to put the car in park. When the driver woke up, officials said he began reaching for a gun in a holster on his right hip. The officer pushed the driver forward and took his gun.

The driver drove away, officials said, and a car chase began.

The officer followed the driver to Guess Road and Broad Street and arrested him in a convenience store parking lot without incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated.