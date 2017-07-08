You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was in critical condition early Saturday morning after being shot at a Fayetteville home, police said.

Fayetteville police responded just before 3 a.m. to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after someone was admitted with a gunshot wound. Officers were then directed to a home in the 800 block of East Orange St. near downtown.

Police said the man was shot at the residence and was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital. The man, who was not identified, was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.

Fayetteville police are investigating the shootig.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Det. T. Aughburns at 910-703-1166 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.