— Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing Saturday night.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Vista View Court for an incident that was initially reported as a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to WakeMed. His condition was unknown.