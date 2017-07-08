Local News
Man hospitalized in Raleigh stabbing
Posted 59 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing Saturday night.
Authorities said officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Vista View Court for an incident that was initially reported as a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to WakeMed. His condition was unknown.
