— At least one person was killed and several other people and horses were injured on Friday when a pickup truck hit the rear of a wagon train in Haywood County.

The wagon train is a 35-year-old Labor Day weekend tradition, according to the Haywood County Labor Day Wagon Train's business Facebook page, which states that several local families and their horses participate in the annual ride.

According to The Mountaineer, a Ford truck struck the wagon train around noon at 4394 Jonathan Creek Road, resulting in the death of one man and a horse that had to be put down at the scene. Additional horses and riders were also injured, including at least one child.

The wagon train is made up of about 18 wagons and 20 horses, officials said.

There was no information on if the driver of the truck will be charged.