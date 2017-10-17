You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was struck by a train in Morrisville Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was hit off N.C. Highway 54 east of Airport Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m., police said.

No other injuries were reported. Traffic in the area wasn't affected.

No other details were immediately available.