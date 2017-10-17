Local News
Man hit, killed by train in Morrisville
Posted 4:15 p.m. today
Morrisville, N.C. — A man was struck by a train in Morrisville Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, was hit off N.C. Highway 54 east of Airport Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m., police said.
No other injuries were reported. Traffic in the area wasn't affected.
No other details were immediately available.
Steve Faulkner Oct 17, 4:46 p.m.
The train ALWAYS wins.