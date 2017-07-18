You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 5:39 a.m. today Updated 5:40 a.m. today

— State troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Southeastern Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The investigations shows a man was walking between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gillespie Street wearing dark clothing when he was struck by a car around 2 a.m.

No charges are filed against the driver.