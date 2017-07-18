Local News
Man hit by car, killed in Fayetteville
Posted 5:39 a.m. today
Updated 5:40 a.m. today
Cumberland County, N.C. — State troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Southeastern Boulevard in Fayetteville.
The investigations shows a man was walking between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gillespie Street wearing dark clothing when he was struck by a car around 2 a.m.
No charges are filed against the driver.
