— A man was critically hurt on Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway-401 South near Caddy Road.

Troopers believe the man was drunk at the time, lost consciousness and crashed. He had a broken neck and was not breathing at the scene.

The name of the man, who is in his 30s, has not yet been released.

He is currently on life support at a local hospital.