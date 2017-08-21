You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of North Street near Blueberry Place at about 8:30 p.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds lying near a basketball court.

The man, whose identity was being withheld until next of kin could be notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.