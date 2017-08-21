Local News
Man found shot to death near Fayetteville basketball court
Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated 2 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of North Street near Blueberry Place at about 8:30 p.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds lying near a basketball court.
The man, whose identity was being withheld until next of kin could be notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.