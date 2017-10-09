You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials say a body has been found in the waters off a North Carolina island.

News outlets report that a statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says attempts to revive the 64-year-old man were unsuccessful after he was found floating face down near the Frisco Pier on Sunday, shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim's name was not released, and his cause of death remains unknown.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the National Weather Service had forecast a high risk of rip currents on Hatteras Island.

Park superintendent David Hallac says the incident marks the seventh swimming-related fatality this year at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.