Man found dead in waters off North Carolina island
Posted 7:38 a.m. today
Updated 17 minutes ago
FRISCO, N.C. — Officials say a body has been found in the waters off a North Carolina island.
News outlets report that a statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says attempts to revive the 64-year-old man were unsuccessful after he was found floating face down near the Frisco Pier on Sunday, shortly before 4 p.m.
The victim's name was not released, and his cause of death remains unknown.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the National Weather Service had forecast a high risk of rip currents on Hatteras Island.
Park superintendent David Hallac says the incident marks the seventh swimming-related fatality this year at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
