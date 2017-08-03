You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his car at a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that Lt. Jason Augst of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the parking lot in Porters Neck on Wednesday afternoon. Augst says the death does not look suspicious.

The man's identity has not been released.

This is the second death investigation the sheriff's office has conducted in the area in less than a week, after ruling the death of a woman found in a parked car at a gas station Friday a suicide.