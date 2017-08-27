You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man died Sunday after a shooting at an apartment complex near North Carolina State University, officials in Raleigh said.

Around 3:15 a.m., officials responded to a call about a loud party at Vie Apartments, located at 5903 Wolf Glen Court near Hillsborough Street.

As an officer was attempting to locate the party, he found a 23-year-old man in a breezeway who had been shot, officials said.

The man was transported to to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released. A homicide death investigation is underway.