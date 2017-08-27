Man fatally shot at apartment near NCSU
Posted 7:10 a.m. today
Updated 56 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A man died Sunday after a shooting at an apartment complex near North Carolina State University, officials in Raleigh said.
Around 3:15 a.m., officials responded to a call about a loud party at Vie Apartments, located at 5903 Wolf Glen Court near Hillsborough Street.
As an officer was attempting to locate the party, he found a 23-year-old man in a breezeway who had been shot, officials said.
The man was transported to to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The victim's name has not yet been released. A homicide death investigation is underway.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Jim Bradshaw Aug 27, 7:22 a.m.
Other than it was "near" the NCSU campus, what is the tie in with NCSU? Was the victim a student? Is the apartment complex controlled by NCSU? WRAL is "near" the NCSU campus, so was it "near" WRAL?