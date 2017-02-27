Local News

Man faces charges of arson, attempted murder after fire at Fayetteville hotel

Posted 57 minutes ago
Updated 54 minutes ago

Fayetteville, N.C. — Officials arrested a man on multiple charges Saturday for his connection to a fire and stabbing at a hotel in Fayetteville.

Sangster was connected, officials said, to an incident that occurred on Feb. 7 at the Coliseum Inn located at 2507 Gillespie Street. According to officials, Sangster is accused of setting fire to the door of a room at the hotel in order to draw a victim outside. Reports say Sangster hit the victim in the head with a fire extinguisher, striking him several times and then stabbing him.

Sangster was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill and first-degree arson. He remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

