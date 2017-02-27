You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials arrested a man on multiple charges Saturday for his connection to a fire and stabbing at a hotel in Fayetteville.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were heading to an address in Hope Mills to arrest 28-year-old Harvey Lamar Sangster when they saw his car.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and Sangster was arrested without incident.

Sangster was connected, officials said, to an incident that occurred on Feb. 7 at the Coliseum Inn located at 2507 Gillespie Street. According to officials, Sangster is accused of setting fire to the door of a room at the hotel in order to draw a victim outside. Reports say Sangster hit the victim in the head with a fire extinguisher, striking him several times and then stabbing him.

Sangster was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill and first-degree arson. He remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.