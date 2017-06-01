You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A man exposed himself on Wednesday to a woman who was jogging on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police said.

The woman was jogging south on the trail just outside of downtown around noon when the man, who was heading north on the trail, approached her. Police said the man exposed himself and briefly followed the victim.

The woman was not injured.

Police have not apprehended the suspect.

Durham police said officers patrol the trail, but crimes still happen. The Durham Police Department recommends carrying a cellphone and traveling on the trails with another person.