— One man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle wreck in Johnston County.

Authorities said James Edwards Jr., 58, of Selma was traveling south on Pine Level Road when he drove off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers said Edwards’ truck overturned at least twice, ejecting him from the vehicle. Edwards died at the scene.

Authorities said Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said Wednesday night’s crash is the third time they have responded to an unrestrained driver being ejected from a vehicle within 24-hours and the second fatality involving an unrestrained driver within 36 hours.