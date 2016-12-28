Local News

Man ejected from truck, killed in Johnston County crash

Posted 54 minutes ago

Authorities said James Edwards Jr., 58, of Selma was traveling south on Pine Level Road when he drove off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Johnston County, N.C. — One man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle wreck in Johnston County.

Authorities said James Edwards Jr., 58, of Selma was traveling south on Pine Level Road when he drove off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers said Edwards’ truck overturned at least twice, ejecting him from the vehicle. Edwards died at the scene.

Authorities said Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said Wednesday night’s crash is the third time they have responded to an unrestrained driver being ejected from a vehicle within 24-hours and the second fatality involving an unrestrained driver within 36 hours.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all