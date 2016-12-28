Man ejected from truck, killed in Johnston County crash
Posted 54 minutes ago
Johnston County, N.C. — One man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle wreck in Johnston County.
Authorities said James Edwards Jr., 58, of Selma was traveling south on Pine Level Road when he drove off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Troopers said Edwards’ truck overturned at least twice, ejecting him from the vehicle. Edwards died at the scene.
Authorities said Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Troopers said Wednesday night’s crash is the third time they have responded to an unrestrained driver being ejected from a vehicle within 24-hours and the second fatality involving an unrestrained driver within 36 hours.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.