Man drowns while trying to help friend fishing on Johnston County lake
Posted 4:36 p.m. today
Updated 25 minutes ago
Smithfield, N.C. — One person was killed Friday following a boating accident on Holt Lake near Four Oaks on Friday afternoon.
Four friends on two separate boats were fishing in the lake located at 3735 U.S. Highway 301 South, when one of the boats got stuck on the concrete spillway of a dam.
The occupants of the second boat came to assist, but one man was overcome by the current during the attempt to free the stuck boat and drowned.
The man's name is being withheld until family and friends are notified of his death.
