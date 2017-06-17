You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 56-year-old old man died Saturday morning while trying to rescue two teenage girls from a rip current at Atlantic Beach.

The man, who was not identified, went into the water shortly before 11 a.m. to rescue the girls after he heard them screaming, according to NBC affiliate WITN. The man was caught in the current and drowned.

Crews that responded to the scene performed CPR on the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Both girls were able to get out of the water, though it's unclear how they were rescued. One girl was taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be OK, the television station reported.

Red flags were flying Saturday at the beach, indicating a high risk for swimming. The incident happened in an area of the beach that did not have lifeguards.

The man's death comes a week after a Wayne County teenager went missing in the water at Emerald Isle. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for 16-year-old Tyreese Worsley, but did not find him.

Worsley's body was found two days later.