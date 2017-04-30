You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man drowned Sunday at Jordan Lake in Chatham County after swimming with his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man and his girlfriend were in the lake, fully clothed, when they began to drown.

Bystanders at the park were able to help the woman to safety, but could not reach the man in time.

The man's body was pulled from the lake at about 7:30 p.m.

Park officials have recently warned people about high water levels in the lake because of recent rain. A few boat ramps were closed Sunday and people were advised not to swim.

Authorities from Apex as well as Chatham, Wake and Harnett counties responded to the incident.