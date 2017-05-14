Man driving U-Haul charged after crashing into vehicles in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man driving a U-Haul truck Sunday in downtown Raleigh was charged with felony hit-and-run after authorities said he ran into multiple vehicles.
Frankie Santiago was driving the truck when he was stopped at about 9 p.m. near S. Harrington Street and Davie Street. He is charged with felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and various other traffic offenses.
Authorities said Santiago was being held at the Wake County Detention Center under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
