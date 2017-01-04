  • Weather

    4 NC counties are under alert. Details

Local News

Man dies in Mebane camper fire, authorities say

Posted 35 minutes ago

Fire Behind Glass
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Mebane, N.C. — A man died Wednesday morning in Mebane when the camper trailer he was in caught fire, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the call around 8 a.m. at 6012 Lebanon Road. When they arrived, firefighters forced entry into the trailer where they found the man dead inside. The fire burned itself out.

The man who died owned the trailer and had parked it in his parent's backyard.

Authorities said the fire was accidental and started from smoking material.

The man was not identified.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all