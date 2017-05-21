You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man died Saturday after his car crashed into a tree in Garner.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a wreck at 1511 Foxwood Drive. Police said one 50-year-old man was transported to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

According to officials, there were no other cars or people involved in the incident.

The collision site was not far from the victim's home, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.