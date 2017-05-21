Local News

Man dies in Garner after car crashes into tree

Posted 7 minutes ago

WRAL News
Garner, N.C. — A man died Saturday after his car crashed into a tree in Garner.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a wreck at 1511 Foxwood Drive. Police said one 50-year-old man was transported to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

According to officials, there were no other cars or people involved in the incident.

The collision site was not far from the victim's home, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

